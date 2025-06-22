Sports

Coastal Carolina coach ejected from CWS game for 'prolonged arguing,' assistant tossed for comments

Coastal Carolina coach Kevin Schnall and first base coach Matt Schilling were ejected in the bottom of the first inning in Game 2 of the College World Series finals against LSU on Sunday.

The Associated Press
June 22, 2025 at 7:50PM

OMAHA, Neb. — Coastal Carolina coach Kevin Schnall and first base coach Matt Schilling were ejected in the bottom of the first inning in Game 2 of the College World Series finals against LSU on Sunday.

Walker Mitchell was at bat with two outs and Sebastian Alexander had just stolen second base when Schnall went to the top steps of the dugout, gestured at plate umpire Angel Campos with three fingers and began shouting at him.

The NCAA said Schnall was arguing balls and strikes, was given a warning and thrown out when he did not leave immediately. Instead, Schnall went onto the field to continue arguing.

The NCAA said ''prolonged arguing'' results in a two-game suspension, so Schnall would miss a possible Game 3 on Monday.

Schilling was thrown out for the comments he made while arguing and also would be suspended for a Game 3.

Associate head coach Chad Oxendine took over Schnall's duties.

Coastal Carolina needs a victory to stay alive in the best-of-three series, which LSU leads 1-0.

