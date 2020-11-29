CONWAY, S.C. — Deanthony Tipler had 28 points as Coastal Carolina rolled past North Carolina Wesleyan 117-68 in its season opener on Saturday. Essam Mostafa added 21 points for the Chanticleers, while Tyrik Dixon chipped in 20.
Tipler hit 11 of 14 shots, including 6 of 8 on 3-pointers. Dixon also had six assists.
DeShawn Thomas had 13 points for Coastal Carolina.
Damon McDowell had 23 points for the Battling Bishops. Isaiah Lewis added 11 points.
