MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The U.S. Coast Guard said it is searching for four divers who disappeared Sunday off the Carolinas.
The four men did not resurface after diving from a pleasure craft named Big Bill's. The Coast Guard said Sunday in a news release that the vessel was about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Cape Fear, North Carolina, and about 63 miles (101 kilometers) east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
The many shipwrecks off the coasts of both states are a popular draw for divers. The area is known for hundreds of shipwrecks and is called the ''Graveyard of the Atlantic.''
The Coast Guard said it has sent several aircraft and boats to search for the divers.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Hawaii's governor warns that scores more people could be found dead following wildfires on Maui
Hawaii's governor warned that scores more people could be found dead following ferocious wildfires on Maui, as search and rescue crews scoured neighborhoods street by street and prepared to comb through buildings charred by flames that galloped a mile a minute.
Variety
Broadway-bound revival of 'The Wiz' finds its next Dorothy, thanks in part to TikTok
A 24-year-old triple threat who toured in ''Hairspray,'' competed on ''American Idol'' and came to the attention of casting agents with her TikTok videos has landed the plum role of Dorothy in the Broadway-bound production of ''The Wiz.''
Nation
Oprah brings supplies at Maui shelter, calls for more aid to fire-ravaged evacuees
OPRAH BRINGS SUPPLIES TO MAUI SHELTER, CALLS FOR MORE AID FOR FIRE-RAVAGED EVACUEES
Nation
Coast Guard searches for 4 missing divers off the Carolinas
The U.S. Coast Guard said it is searching for four divers who disappeared Sunday off the Carolinas.
Nation
A throng of interfaith leaders to focus on combating authoritarianism at global gathering in Chicago
More than 6,000 people representing scores of religions and belief systems are expected to convene in Chicago starting Monday for what organizers bill as the world's largest gathering of interfaith leaders.