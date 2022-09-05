LANGLEY, Wash. — U.S. Coast Guard crews responded to a float plane crash in the Puget Sound off Whidbey Island in Washington state.
According to a tweet Sunday afternoon from the agency, the aircraft with eight adults and one child aboard crashed in Mutiny Bay.
Local fire and emergency marine crews also responded to the scene.
No other information was immediately available.
Mutiny Bay is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Seattle.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Citing imminent danger Cloudflare drops hate site Kiwi Farms
Citing an "immediate threat to human life," Cloudflare has dropped the notorious stalking and harassment site Kiwi Farms from its internet security services following an online campaign started by transgender Twitch streamer Clara Sorrenti to pressure it to do so.
Nation
Coast Guard responds to float plane crash in Puget Sound
U.S. Coast Guard crews responded to a float plane crash in the Puget Sound off Whidbey Island in Washington state.
Business
Chance of California power outages up as heat wave worsens
California's chance of power outages will grow in the coming days, as the state prepares to enter the most brutal stretch yet of an ongoing heat wave, officials said Sunday.
Nation
Police: Las Vegas journalist dies in stabbing outside home
A Las Vegas investigative reporter was stabbed to death outside his home and police are looking for a suspect, authorities said.
Sports
Mistrial in abuse case in Texas against ex-MVP Wetteland
A Texas judge has declared a mistrial in the child sex assault case against former All-Star and World Series MVP pitcher John Wetteland after the jury deadlocked.