LANGLEY, Wash. — U.S. Coast Guard crews responded to a float plane crash in the Puget Sound off Whidbey Island in Washington state.

According to a tweet Sunday afternoon from the agency, the aircraft with eight adults and one child aboard crashed in Mutiny Bay.

Local fire and emergency marine crews also responded to the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

Mutiny Bay is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Seattle.