FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The United States Coast Guard offloaded drugs worth more than $1.4 billion at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday.
The agency announced that the crew of the Cutter James offloaded about 59,700 pounds (27,079 kilograms) of cocaine and approximately 1,430 pounds (548 kilograms) of marijuana.
Coast Guard officials said it was the largest offload in the vessel's history. Multiple Coast Guard units, along with the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and Canadian partners, assisted with the effort, the agency said.
Woodland hermit's cabin fire leads to state investigation
The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's Office said Thursday it has opened an investigation into a fire that destroyed a small cabin where an off-the-grid hermit had lived for almost three decades.
Business
Longtime AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka dies at age 72
Richard Trumka, the powerful president of the AFL-CIO labor union, has died at age 72, Democratic leaders said Thursday.
Nation
Graham says he's told Trump to 'speak up' on COVID vaccines
As he recovers from a breakthrough infection of the coronavirus, Sen. Lindsey Graham said Thursday that he has urged former President Donald Trump to press his supporters to get the COVID-19 vaccine, which the South Carolina Republican called "the antidote to the virus that's wreaking havoc on our hospitals."
Nation
Lawmakers give Cuomo deadline in impeachment probe
State lawmakers told Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday that their ongoing impeachment investigation is almost done and gave him a deadline of Aug. 13 to provide additional evidence.
Nation
