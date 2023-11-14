JUNEAU, Alaska — A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter on a search and rescue mission crashed in southeast Alaska, injuring crew members on board.
The Coast Guard has released little additional information about the crash Monday night, which it says occurred on Read Island, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) east of Sitka. It was not clear how many crew members were on board or what the extent of their injuries were.
The Associated Press left phone messages seeking comment from Coast Guard spokespersons.
In a social media post Tuesday, the Coast Guard said responders from the community of Petersburg and another Coast Guard crew responded to the crash site to provide medical care.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
San Diego Padres owner Peter Seidler, who spent big in pursuit of a World Series title, dies at 63
Padres owner Peter Seidler, who spent hundreds of millions of dollars trying to bring a long-elusive World Series championship to San Diego, died on Tuesday, the team announced. He was 63.
Nation
2 deputies are charged with attacking an inmate at a Memphis jail
Two Tennessee jail deputies were charged Tuesday with attacking a Memphis inmate who was injured but survived.
Nation
Ex-fundraiser for George Santos pleads guilty to posing as congressional aide to raise campaign cash
A former fundraiser for U.S. Rep. George Santos pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal wire fraud charge, admitting he impersonated a high-ranking congressional aide while raising campaign cash for the embattled New York Republican.
Business
Fire-damaged Los Angeles freeway repairs will take three to five weeks, California governor says
It will take at least three weeks to repair a Los Angeles freeway damaged in an arson fire, the California governor said Tuesday, leaving the city already accustomed to soul-crushing traffic without part of a vital artery that serves hundreds of thousands of people daily.
Business
'A noisy rock 'n' roll': How growing interest in Formula One is felt across the music world
Beyond the engineering, the athleticism, the speed, the luxury — fans love the sound of Formula One.