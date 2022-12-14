Another day, another All-America honor for the Gophers center John Michael Schmitz and running back Mohamed Ibrahim.

The American Football Coaches Association announced its 2022 All-America teams on Wednesday, and Schmitz and Ibrahim both were named to the second team.

Schmitz, a sixth-year senior from Flossmoor, Ill., was a Rimington Trophy finalist, awarded to the nation's top center, and a semifinalist for both the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Awards. He is the nation's top-graded center and interior offensive lineman by Pro Football Focus. Schmitz also received first-team All-America honors from the Associated Press and the Football Writers Association of America, and second-team honors from the Walter Camp Foundation.

Ibrahim, a sixth-year senior from Baltimore, saw his career put in peril because of a torn Achilles' tendon suffered in the 2021 opener against Ohio State. Instead, he returned to rush for 1,594 yards and 19 touchdowns. His 144.91 yards per game ranks second nationally, and his TD total is tied for second. He earned second-team All-America honors from the AP, the FWAA and the Walter Camp Foundation.