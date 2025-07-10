Co-worker kills Detroit-area McDonald's employee who was mom of 6, police say

Business

July 10, 2025 at 10:03PM

EASTPOINTE, Mich. — A McDonald's employee returned to her Detroit-area restaurant after an argument Thursday and fatally stabbed a co-worker multiple times, police said.

A breakfast customer licensed to carry a gun fired a warning shot and stopped the 26-year-old woman as she tried to flee, Eastpointe police Lt. Alex Holish said.

''For a verbal dispute to turn into this is ridiculous,'' Holish told the Macomb Daily. ''People have to learn how to resolve their disputes."

The victim was identified as Jennifer Harris, a mother of six children who had worked at the McDonald's location for more than 10 years, family members said.

"My mama died trying to take care of us,'' daughter Antonia Griffin said.

Holish said the suspect was sent home after an argument but returned with a knife.

''We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident, and our hearts go out to the victim's family and loved ones," said Yusef Alcodray, who owns the Eastpointe franchise site.

