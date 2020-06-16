Don Lemon was talking about his mother during a recent Zoom video call with a reporter.

“As a man of color my mom worries about me constantly,” he said. Then his cellphone started buzzing. She was on the line.

The CNN anchor answered the call and put Katherine Lemon-Clark on speaker so the reporter can ask how she thinks her son has fared in guiding the cable news network’s nighttime coverage of the social protests that have swept the nation since George Floyd died.

“I am very proud of him,” Lemon-Clark said. “The only thing I don’t like is how people attack him. I’m concerned about his safety. I don’t care how old he gets. That’s my child. I’m always concerned about him.”

Lemon-Clark has seen the vicious comments written about her son online since he became more outspoken on his nightly program “CNN Tonight.” The vitriol intensified after Lemon called President Donald Trump a racist in response to comments he made regarding immigration in January 2018.

“It’s garnered me a lot of enemies,” said Lemon, 54. “A lot of them in person as well. I have to watch my back over it.”

The recent weeks have been exhausting for Lemon, who has handled his two-hour program on weeknights downloading information from CNN correspondents on the ground amid the demonstrations throughout the country.

“I think about how much longer I can continue to do this at this pace and the amount of negativity that comes my way,” he said.

But the Louisiana native, who joined CNN in 2006 and is the only African-American cable news anchor in prime time, is clearly energized by having a role in shaping the current national discourse on race relations.

“I love what I do right now,” he said. “I feel like I found my voice and found my groove. This is my time to be me on TV.”

Nielsen data back him up. CNN has attracted the largest prime-time audience in the advertiser-favored 25 to 54 age group since May 26, when the Floyd killing in Minneapolis became the country’s leading story. The 2.4 million people watching Lemon’s program in May was up 75% from the previous year, the most growth of any cable news show that month.

While Lemon has talked frankly about race on his program for years, he believes the shocking video of Floyd’s death has made the audience more receptive to those discussions.

“It is opening people up in ways that they haven’t been opened before,” he said.

While growing up in the 1970s and ’80s, Lemon watched “ABC World News Tonight” when it featured Max Robinson, the first black evening news anchor. He won journalism awards on the NBC station in Chicago before joining the network as a correspondent. Lemon moved into CNN’s prime-time lineup in 2014.

CNN President Jeff Zucker believes Lemon’s maturation as a broadcaster has neatly coincided with the crisis facing the country now.

“I think he knows how important this moment is — he’s been preparing for it his entire career,” Zucker said. “Don has always brought a little of himself and his emotion to his reporting and that’s why he’s stood out.”