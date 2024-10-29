CNN bans conservative writer after 'beeper' comment to Muslim commentator

Hasan and Girdusky were on a panel on ''News Night'' Monday night, talking about Donald Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden, where speakers made a variety of racist comments and referred to Puerto Rico as a "floating island of garbage.'' The panel discussion devolved into back-and-forth bickering after Girdusky said to Hasan, a commentator and founder of the media company Zeteo, that ''you've been called an anti-Semite more than anyone else at this table.''