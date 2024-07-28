It's easy to get a movie theater experience at home. With an inexpensive projector you can watch movies and TV shows on a 100-inch-plus screen. Paired with a soundbar or a receiver and speakers, you can get pictures and sound at least as good as your local cinema.

Here are CNET's picks for the best overall home theater projector and best portable projector. For the complete list, visit CNET.com.

Epson Home Cinema 5050UB

CNET take: The Epson Home Cinema 5050UB is the best all-around home projector we've reviewed. Take an excellent contrast ratio, paired with impressive brightness and accurate color, all with better detail than what's possible with a 1080p native resolution projector, and you've got all the pieces for a fantastic image. This projector isn't cheap — $2,942 — but it offers a significant step up in image quality. It also comes with HDMI 2.0, which lets you do 4K60p.





Anker Nebula Mars II Pro

CNET take: Anker's Nebula Mars II Pro is smaller than a six-pack of Coke and equipped with Wi-Fi streaming, a surprisingly loud Bluetooth speaker and even a handle. It offers auto vertical and manual horizontal keystone correction. This portable mini projector powerhouse also has one thing many compact projectors lack: a built-in battery. This budget projector is an all-in-one entertainment machine that's darn cute, too. It's about $550, but you can save $70 when you pick it up from Anker directly and use the promo code WSCPCC8CGG at checkout.

CNET.com