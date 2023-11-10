A half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view:

Michele Jansen of Minneapolis:

1 "Live from Emmet's Place," YouTube. Twin Cities Jazz Fest regular Emmet Cohen streamed his piano trio during the pandemic and hasn't stopped. Shows are either live from his hip musician's pad in Harlem or recorded in concert on tour. The guest list is a who's who of young lions and seasoned titans. It's my Monday night routine.

2 Joyann Parker, "Roots." I discovered her years ago at the Schooner fronting a lackluster rhythm section. She has since evolved into a clever and tuneful songwriter, and luckily she's still with guitarist Mark Lamoine. With songs like the down-home "Sconnie Girl" and the hopeful love song "Faintly Optimistic," this CD is fun Americana blues.

3 "Message in a Bottle" on "Great Performances." PBS takes the jukebox musical and stands it on its ear…or elbow…or knee. Set to the music of Sting, Kate Prince's choreography includes hip-hop, break dancing and contemporary dance. Telling the story of a migrant family, the setting is dramatic. When the dancers are symbolically being thrashed about in the sea, you can feel the spray.

Jon Bream, Star Tribune critic:

1 CMA Awards. It's encouraging to see country music's most prestigious awards turn the page and deservedly honor Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll (loved his gospelicious duet with Wynonna Judd on "Need a Favor"); both winners gave thoughtful and revealing acceptance speeches. But Zach Bryan, who has given country music a refresh, merited a performance slot, and Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan warrant benching in favor of fresher hosts. Keep turning the pages.

2 "Priscilla." This dimly lit, slowly paced film is far from memorable moviemaking but Priscilla Presley deserves a cinematic voice in the Elvis Presley story. If last year's "Elvis" cast a negative light on manager Col. Tom Parker, "Priscilla," based on her memoir, tarnishes the crown of the drug-addled King, who was controlling and cruel to the teenager who later became his wife for six years.

3 Judy Collins, Parkway Theater. The folk music legend was in good voice and good humor, cracking jokes about the Rolling Stones ("anytime you take a cigarette in your body, God takes an hour and gives it to Keith Richards") and Bob Dylan ("he was badly dressed, even for the '60s"). She delivered the expected classics like "Both Sides Now," "Mr. Tambourine Man" and "Send in the Clowns" with amazing grace but equally rewarding were the new self-written songs from last year's "Spellbound" including "Hell on Wheels" and "Arizona."

