Club World Cup final averaged 1.3 million viewers on TBS

July 15, 2025 at 7:45PM

ATLANTA — Chelsea's 3-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain averaged 1.3 million viewers on TBS and the 24 matches televised in the U.S. with English commentary averaged 458,000, TNT Sports said Tuesday.

The streaming service DAZN bought world rights from FIFA and sublicensed 24 of the 63 matches to TNT, which televised the games on TNT, TBS and truTV.

Turner said 15 matches on nights and weekends averaged 535,000 viewers.

Sunday's game peaked at 1.8 million viewers from 3:45-4 p.m. EDT as Chelsea took a three-goal lead into halftime.

DAZN has not yet released viewing figures.

Eighteen matches with Spanish commentary were sublicensed to TelevisaUnivision for U.S. broadcast.

