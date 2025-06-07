Cloudy skies can't dim joy as thousands fill nation's capital for World Pride parade

Stay DeRoux, 36, usually plans a day trip to D.C. Pride from her home in Fredericksburg, Virginia. But this year, she and her wife, Deenie DeRoux, planned a full weekend. ''''This is a really big year,'' Stay DeRoux said. ''There's been a lot of turmoil. So it's an amazing thing to be among allies, among people who love because we've experienced so much hate on a daily basis.''