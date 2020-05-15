A movie about Zach Sobiech, the Lakeland teen behind the song “Clouds,” will premiere on the streaming service Disney+ this fall.

Sobiech, who died from a rare form of bone cancer in 2013, became world famous after a video of him performing the song became a viral sensation. The movie, also entitled “Clouds,” is based on the book “Fly a Little Higher” penned by his mother, Laura Sobiech.

The film, which stars Sabrina Carpenter, Thomas Everett Scott and Neve Campbell, recently wrapped production in Montreal. All those cast members were at the Mall of America last December for a singalong fundraiser that may be included in the movie.

“I fell in love with Zach’s infectious joy and spirit seven years ago when I made a short documentary about his life,” said director Justin Baldoni, best known for playing Rafael Solano in the CW series “Jane the Virgin.”

“Just before he passed, I made a promise to him that I would do whatever I could to make sure the world heard his music,” said Baldoni. “In the age of COVID-19, with the future of the [movie] theater business up in the air, it was extremely important to me to ensure Zach’s message of hope, faith and triumph in the face of adversity truly had the opportunity to touch as many hearts around the world as possible.”