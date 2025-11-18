Business

Cloudflare outage disrupts ChatGPT, X, other internet services

Internet infrastructure provider Cloudflare says it is deploying a fix for an issue that caused global outages for ChatGPT, social media platform X, transit infrastructure and other prominent internet services.

The Associated Press
November 18, 2025 at 1:54PM
The headquarters of Cloudflare in San Francisco on Aug. 31, 2022. (Eric Risberg/The Associated Press)

Cloudflare said on its status page earlier Tuesday that it identified an issue that was impacting multiple customers. There were reports of widespread 500 errors as well as Cloudflare Dashboard and API failing.

In the process of remediating the issue, Cloudflare said it had to temporarily disable certain services for United Kingdom users.

''We have made changes that have allowed Cloudflare Access and WARP to recover. Error levels for Access and WARP users have returned to pre-incident rates. We have re-enabled WARP access in London,'' the company wrote on its status page. ''We are continuing to work toward restoring other services.''

Others that are experiencing issues include Shopify, Dropbox, Coinbase, online game League of Legends, Moody's and NJ Transit. Moody's website displayed an Error Code 500 and instructed individuals to visit Cloudflare's website for more information.

The San Francisco-based Cloudflare provides internet infrastructure that protects websites from online threats.

Last month Microsoft had to deploy a fix to address an outage of their Azure cloud portal that left users unable to access Office 365, Minecraft and other services. The tech company wrote on its Azure status page that a configuration change to its Azure infrastructure caused the outage.

And Amazon experienced a massive outage of its cloud computing service in October. The company resolved the issue, but the outage took down a broad range of online services, including social media, gaming, food delivery, streaming and financial platforms.

about the writer

MICHELLE CHAPMAN

The Associated Press

