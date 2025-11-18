Cloudflare outage disrupts ChatGPT, X, other internet services

The U.S. stock market is slipping again as Nvidia and other Wall Street stars keep falling on worries that their prices shot too high. Home Depot is also dragging the market lower Tuesday after saying it made less profit during the summer than expected. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% in early trading. The index has had sharp swings the last few weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 361 points, and the Nasdaq composite lost 0.6%. Cloudflare fell after an issue at the internet infrastructure provider caused global outages for ChatGPT and other services. European and Asian markets were lower.