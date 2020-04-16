From its signature museum in downtown St. Paul to a famed lighthouse standing guard on the North Shore, the Minnesota Historical Society on Thursday extended the closure of its many historic sites and museums in response to coronavirus outbreak.

“In response to ongoing concerns over social distancing in public, we have decided to keep our historic sites and museums closed and cancel all in-person events, field trips and rentals through June 30,” the society’s announcement read.

The shutdown had been scheduled to end May 4. In the meantime, employees have been temporarily laid off. Last month, The Science Museum of Minnesota and Minnesota Children’s Museum in St. Paul announced furloughs from from May 1 to June 30 while the museums try to weather the loss of $15 million in revenue from a three-month closure.

Along with the Minnesota History Center and the Split Rock Lighthouse up the shore from Duluth, the society’s 26 locations also include the James J. Hill House in St. Paul, Historic Fort Snelling and the State Capitol for public tours.

For more information and to exchange tickets, the society is accepting e-mails at boxoffice@mnhs.org. To reschedule a school field trip, e-mail fieldtrips@mnhs.org.

The society also said that it is document the impact of the virus on Minnesotans and is accepting submissions from the public. Call 651-259-3000 for details.

Staff writer Kelly Smith contributed to this report.