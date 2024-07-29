Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $1.35 to $75.81 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for September delivery fell $1.35 to $79.78 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 4 cents to $2.42 a gallon. August heating oil fell 4 cents to $2.38 a gallon. August natural gas fell 10 cents to $1.91 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $2.40 to $2,425.50 per ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 15 cents to $27.87 per ounce, and September copper fell 4 cents to $4.08 per pound.

The dollar rose to 154 Japanese yen from 153.74 yen. The euro fell to $1.0823 from $1.0857.