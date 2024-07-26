Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $1.12 to $77.16 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for September delivery fell $1.24 to $81.13 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 1 cent to $2.46 a gallon. August heating oil fell 5 cents to $2.42 a gallon. August natural gas fell 3 cents to $2.01 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $27.50 to $2,381 per ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 4 cents to $28.02 per ounce, and September copper fell 1 cent to $4.12 per pound.
The dollar fell to 153.74 Japanese yen from 153.81 yen. The euro rose to $1.0857 from $1.0848.
Local Brooks: After insulting Jennifer Aniston and 'childless cat ladies' everywhere, JD Vance heads to Minnesota
Stock market today: Most of Wall Street leaps in a widespread rally, from big stocks to small
A widespread rally swept Wall Street Friday, lifting far-reaching corners, to close a tumultuous week where stocks that had been left behind for much of this year's record-setting run wrested the spotlight back from the market's biggest stars.
How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 7/26/2024
Wall Street rallied following encouraging reports on inflation and on profits at 3M and other big U.S. companies.
'It's a wild and delightful world': Minnesota's board game industry sees no slowdown in sight
Local game publishers like Leder Games, Atlas Games and Asmodee's Fantasy Flight Games continue to develop new titles as novice developers find success on Kickstarter.
Newell Brands, 3M rise; Saia, DexCom fall, Friday, 7/26/2024
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:
CenterPoint's landmark $106 million clean energy plan approved by regulators
Minnesota's largest gas utility gets consent for a bevy of projects prompted by a new law aimed at cutting greenhouse gas emissions from gas companies.