Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose 69 cents to $78.28 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for September delivery rose 66 cents to $82.37 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 2 cents to $2.47 a gallon. August heating oil also rose 2 cents to $2.47 a gallon. August natural gas fell 8 cents to $2.04 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $62.50 to $2,353.50 per ounce. Silver for September delivery fell $1.34 to $27.98 per ounce, and September copper rose 2 cents to $4.13 per pound.

The dollar fell to 153.81 Japanese yen from 154.01 yen. The euro rose to $1.0848 from $1.0838.