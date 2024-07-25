Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose 63 cents to $77.59 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for September delivery rose 70 cents to $81.71 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 4 cents to $2.45 a gallon. August heating oil also rose 4 cents to $2.45 a gallon. August natural gas fell 7 cents to $2.12 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $8.40 to $2,415.70 per ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 1 cent to $29.32 per ounce, and September copper fell 5 cents to $4.11 per pound.
The dollar fell to 154.01 Japanese yen from 155.64 yen. The euro fell to $1.0838 from $1.0852.
