Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $2.82 to $76.96 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for September delivery fell $1.39 to $81.01 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 6 cents to $2.41 a gallon. August heating oil fell 2 cents to $2.41 a gallon. August natural gas fell 6 cents to $2.19 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $12.60 to $2,407.30 per ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 1 cent to $29.33 per ounce, and September copper fell 4 cents to $4.16 per pound.

The dollar fell to 155.64 Japanese yen from 157.07 yen. The euro rose to $1.0852 from $1.0890.