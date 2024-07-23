Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $2.82 to $76.96 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for September delivery fell $1.39 to $81.01 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 6 cents to $2.41 a gallon. August heating oil fell 2 cents to $2.41 a gallon. August natural gas fell 6 cents to $2.19 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $12.60 to $2,407.30 per ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 1 cent to $29.33 per ounce, and September copper fell 4 cents to $4.16 per pound.
The dollar fell to 155.64 Japanese yen from 157.07 yen. The euro rose to $1.0852 from $1.0890.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
UPS, Comcast fall; GE Aerospace, Sherwin-Williams rise; Tuesday, 7/23/2024
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:
Business
Stock market today: A torrent of profit reports leaves Wall Street mixed as small stocks keep rising
U.S. stocks held steady in a calm day on Wall Street, as earnings reporting season ramped up for big companies. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite edged down 0.1%. The smaller stocks in the Russell 2000 continued their big run and rose 1%. They've flipped the market's leaderboard recently and zoomed higher on hopes for coming cuts to interest rates. Dozens of companies are reporting their results for the spring, with the headliners Alphabet and Tesla coming after the close of trading. Expecations are high.
Business
Rushed railcar inspections and 'stagnated' safety record reinforce concerns after fiery Ohio crash
Major freight railroads are rushing railcar inspections, reinforcing known safety concerns raised by unions for years, but at a House hearing Tuesday they'll present new evidence from federal inspectors that railcar checks are routinely less than two minutes per car.
Business
US is investigating Delta's flight cancellations and faltering response to global tech outage
U.S. regulators are investigating how Delta Air Lines is treating passengers affected by canceled and delayed flights as the airline struggles to recover from a global technology outage.
Nation
Massachusetts issues tighter restrictions on access to homeless shelter system
Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey unveiled new restrictions on the state's homeless family shelter programs Tuesday.