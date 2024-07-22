Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 35 cents to $79.78 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for September delivery fell 23 cents to $82.40 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 2 cents to $2.47 a gallon. August heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.43 a gallon. August natural gas rose 12 cents to $2.25 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell $4.40 to $2,394.70 per ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 2 cents to $29.32 per ounce, and September copper fell 4 cents to $4.20 per pound.
The dollar fell to 157.07 Japanese yen from 157.51 yen. The euro rose to $1.0890 from $1.0879.
More from Star Tribune
Business Most airlines except one are recovering from the CrowdStrike tech outage. The feds have noticed
More from Star Tribune
Business Most airlines except one are recovering from the CrowdStrike tech outage. The feds have noticed
More from Star Tribune
Business Most airlines except one are recovering from the CrowdStrike tech outage. The feds have noticed
More from Star Tribune
Business Most airlines except one are recovering from the CrowdStrike tech outage. The feds have noticed
More from Star Tribune
Business Most airlines except one are recovering from the CrowdStrike tech outage. The feds have noticed
More from Star Tribune
Business Most airlines except one are recovering from the CrowdStrike tech outage. The feds have noticed
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 35 cents to $79.78 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for September delivery fell 23 cents to $82.40 per barrel.
Nation
Freight locomotive runs off tracks, flattens garage at home in Niagara Falls
A freight locomotive ran off the end of its track and smashed into the side of a garage Monday at a home in the city of Niagara Falls.
Business
This Week: Existing home sales, quarterly GDP estimate, consumer spending data
A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week
Business
Largest trial court in the US closes after ransomware attack, California officials say
The largest trial court in the country was closed Monday after a ransomware attack shut down its computer system late last week, officials with the Superior Court of Los Angeles County said.
Business
Cleveland-Cliffs will make electrical transformers at shuttered West Virginia tin plant
Cleveland-Cliffs announced Monday it will produce electrical transformers in a $150 million investment at a West Virginia facility that closed earlier this year.