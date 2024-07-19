Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell $2.69 to $80.13 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for September delivery fell $2.48 to $82.63 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 7 cents to $2.45 a gallon. August heating oil fell 7 cents to $2.42 a gallon. August natural gas was flat at $2.13 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell $57.30 to $2,399.10 per ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 92 cents to $29.30 per ounce, and September copper fell 4 cents to $4.24 per pound.
The dollar fell to 157.21 Japanese yen from 157.29 yen. The euro fell to $1.0879 from $1.0899.
