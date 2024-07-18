Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 3 cents $82.82 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for September delivery rose 3 cents to $85.11 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 2 cents to $2.52 a gallon. August heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.49 a gallon. August natural gas rose 9 cents to $2.13 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell $3.50 to $2,456.40 per ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 15 cents to $30.22 per ounce, and September copper fell 13 cents to $4.28 per pound.
The dollar rose to 157.29 from 156.13 Japanese yen. The euro fell $1.0899 from $1.0937.
