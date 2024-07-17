Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose $2.09 to $82.85 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for September delivery rose $1.35 to $85.08 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 2 cents to $2.50 a gallon. August heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.49 a gallon. August natural gas fell 15 cents to $2.04 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $7.90 to $2,459.90 per ounce. Silver for September delivery fell $1.08 to $30.38 per ounce, and September copper fell 4 cents to $4.41 per pound.

The dollar fell to 156.13 yen from 158.38 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0937 from $1.0895.