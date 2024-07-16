Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell $1.15 to $80.76 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for September delivery fell $1.12 to $83.73 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 1 cent to $2.48 a gallon. August heating oil fell 4 cents to $2.47 a gallon. August natural gas rose 3 cents to $2.19 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $38.90 to $2,467.80 per ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 52 cents to $31.46 per ounce, and September copper fell 8 cents to $4.45 per pound.
The dollar rose to 158.38 yen from 157.88 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0895 from $1.0900.
Politics Republicans in Minnesota, U.S. change tune on early voting in push to get Trump elected again
Tyson Foods heir pleads not guilty to charge of driving while intoxicated
Tyson Foods heir and executive John R. Tyson has pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving while intoxicated.
Business
Stock market today: A widespread rally sends Wall Street to records, and the Dow leaps 740 points
U.S. stocks rallied to records, again, on Tuesday. What made this time more jubilant was how many companies joined the party.
Business
Plain old bad luck? New Jersey sports betting revenue down 24% at casinos, and 9.5% overall in June
New Jersey's casinos saw their sports betting revenue decline by nearly 24% in June, and sports betting revenue overall in the state declined by 9.5%, according to figures released Tuesday by state gambling regulators.
Business
Amazon Prime Day is a major cause of injuries for warehouse workers, Senate review says
Amazon's popular Prime Day sales event has been ''a major cause of injuries'' for warehouse workers who pick and pack customer orders at the e-commerce giant's facilities across the United States, according to a report released Tuesday by Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Business
Amazon Prime Day is a big event for scammers, experts warn
Amazon Prime Day is here, and experts are reminding consumers to be wary of scams.