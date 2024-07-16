Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell $1.15 to $80.76 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for September delivery fell $1.12 to $83.73 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 1 cent to $2.48 a gallon. August heating oil fell 4 cents to $2.47 a gallon. August natural gas rose 3 cents to $2.19 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $38.90 to $2,467.80 per ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 52 cents to $31.46 per ounce, and September copper fell 8 cents to $4.45 per pound.

The dollar rose to 158.38 yen from 157.88 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0895 from $1.0900.