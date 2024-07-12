Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 41 cents to $82.21 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for September delivery fell 37 cents to $85.03 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery was unchanged at $2.52 a gallon. August heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.51 a gallon. August natural gas rose 6 cents to $2.33 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell $1.20 to $2,420.70 per ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 51 cents to $31.16 per ounce, and September copper rose 8 cents $4.59 per pound.
The dollar fell to 157.93 yen from 158.73 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0905 from $1.0868.
