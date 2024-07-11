Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 52 cents to $82.62 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for September delivery rose 32 cents to $85.40 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 2 cents to $2.52 a gallon. August heating oil was unchanged at $2.52 a gallon. August natural gas fell 6 cents to $2.27 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $42.20 to $2,421.90 per ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 66 cents to $31.67 per ounce, and September copper fell 10 cents $4.51 per pound.
The dollar fell to 158.73 yen from 161.77 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0868 from $1.0825.
