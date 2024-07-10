Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 69 cents to $82.10 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for September delivery rose 42 cents to $85.08 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 3 cents to $2.50 a gallon. August heating oil was unchanged at $2.52 a gallon. August natural gas fell 1 cent to $2.33 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $11.80 to $2,379.70 per ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 5 cents to $31.01 per ounce, and September copper rose 3 cents $4.61 per pound.
The dollar rose to 161.77 yen from 161.33 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0825 from $1.0813.
