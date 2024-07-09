Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 92 cents to $81.41 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for September delivery fell $1.09 to $84.66 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 1 cent to $2.53 a gallon. August heating oil fell 6 cents to $2.52 a gallon. August natural gas fell 3 cents to $2.34 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $4.40 to $2,367.90 per ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 15 cents to $31.06 per ounce, and September copper fell 4 cents $4.58 per pound.
The dollar rose to 161.33 yen from 160.81 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0813 from $1.0825.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Minnesota wants fixes for Blue Cross plan after alleged contract breach
The state has issued a corrective action plan for the HMO after feds questioned Medicaid payment suspensions and timely fraud reporting.
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 92 cents to $81.41 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for September delivery fell $1.09 to $84.66 per barrel.
Business
NRA's ex-CFO agreed to 10-year not-for-profit ban, still owes $2M for role in lavish spending scheme
The National Rifle Association's former finance czar, Wilson ''Woody'' Phillips, has been banned for a decade from managing money for any nonprofit company in New York, the state's attorney general said Tuesday.
Business
Tehran police close Turkish Airlines office after its employees defy Iran's headscarf law
Police in Iran shut down the Turkish Airlines office in the capital of Tehran, Iranian media reported Tuesday, after female employees there apparently refused to wear the mandatory headscarf, or hijab, in an act of defiance of the country's law.
Business
University of Minnesota ag visionary, Forever Green Initiative founder Don Wyse dies
The University of Minnesota crop scientist helped develop Kernza and pennycress, key parts of the regenerative agriculture movement.