Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 92 cents to $81.41 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for September delivery fell $1.09 to $84.66 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 1 cent to $2.53 a gallon. August heating oil fell 6 cents to $2.52 a gallon. August natural gas fell 3 cents to $2.34 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $4.40 to $2,367.90 per ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 15 cents to $31.06 per ounce, and September copper fell 4 cents $4.58 per pound.

The dollar rose to 161.33 yen from 160.81 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0813 from $1.0825.