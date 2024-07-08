Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 83 cents to $82.33 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for September delivery fell 79 cents to $85.75 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 2 cents to $2.54 a gallon. August heating oil fell 2 cents to $2.58 a gallon. August natural gas rose 5 cents to $2.37 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell $34.20 to $2,363.50 per ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 78 cents to $30.91 per ounce, and September copper fell 3 cents $4.62 per pound.
The dollar rose to 160.81 yen from 160.73 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0825 from $1.0837.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Group files petitions to put recreational marijuana on North Dakota's November ballot
Organizers of a ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana in North Dakota submitted petition signatures on Monday, likely setting up another statewide vote on the issue that voters and state lawmakers have previously defeated.
Sports
Jamie Davis is leaving USA Volleyball to take over as CEO of USA Water Polo
Jamie Davis is leaving USA Volleyball to take over as CEO of USA Water Polo.
Business
How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 7/8/2024
Stocks wavered to a mixed close on Wall Street, nudging the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite to more records.
World
Hurricane Beryl destroys crops in Jamaica, leaves islanders facing food shortages
Jamaicans will contend with food shortages in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, which is estimated to have destroyed over $6.4 million in food crops and supporting infrastructure, officials in Jamaica said on Monday.
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street ends mixed, nudging the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to more records
A subdued day of trading on Wall Street ended Monday with a mixed finish for the major stock indexes and more market milestones.