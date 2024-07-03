Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose $1.07 to $83.88 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for September delivery rose $1.10 to $87.34 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 3 cents to $2.60 a gallon. August heating oil was unchanged at $2.63 a gallon. August natural gas fell 2 cents to $2.42 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $36 to $2,369.40 per ounce. Silver for September delivery rose $1.18 to $30.84 per ounce, and September copper rose 11 cents $4.53 per pound.
The dollar rose to 161.68 yen from 161.50 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0780 from $1.0742.
