Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 57 cents to $82.81 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for September delivery fell 36 cents to $86.24 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 1 cent to $2.57 a gallon. August heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.63 a gallon. August natural gas fell 4 cents to $2.44 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $5.50 to $2,333.40 per ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 5 cents to $29.66 per ounce, and September copper was unchanged at $4.42 per pound.

The dollar fell to 161.50 yen from 161.51 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0742 from $1.0730.