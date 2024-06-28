Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 20 cents to $81.54 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for August delivery rose 2 cents to $86.41 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 2 cents $2.53 a gallon. July heating oil fell 3 cents to $2.52 a gallon. August natural gas fell 9 cents to $2.60 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $3 to $2,339.60 per ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 30 cents to $29.56 per ounce, and September copper rose 4 cents to $4.39 per pound.
The dollar rose to 160.81 yen from 160.78 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0711 from $1.0707.
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
