Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 84 cents to $81.74 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for August delivery rose $1.14 to $86.39 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery was unchanged at $2.54 a gallon. July heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.55 a gallon. August natural gas fell 6 cents to $2.69 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $23.40 to $2,336.60 per ounce. Silver for September delivery was unchanged at $29.26 per ounce, and September copper fell 2 cents at $4.35 per pound.
The dollar rose to 160.78 yen from 160.72 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0707 from $1.0680.
More from Star Tribune
Business After Isanti wedding venue closes, sister business in Cottage Grove now in financial trouble
More from Star Tribune
Business After Isanti wedding venue closes, sister business in Cottage Grove now in financial trouble
More from Star Tribune
Business After Isanti wedding venue closes, sister business in Cottage Grove now in financial trouble
More from Star Tribune
Business After Isanti wedding venue closes, sister business in Cottage Grove now in financial trouble
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
After split with NYC July 4 hot dog competition, Joey Chestnut heads to army base event in Texas
Competitive eater Joey ''Jaws'' Chestnut will take his hot dog-downing talents to an army base in Texas for America's Independence Day this year after a falling out with organizers of the event that made him famous, the annual 4th of July eating contest in Brooklyn's Coney Island.
Business
Justice Department charges nearly 200 people in $2.7 billion health care fraud schemes crackdown
Nearly 200 people have been charged in a sweeping nationwide crackdown on health care fraud schemes with false claims topping $2.7 billion, the Justice Department said on Thursday.
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street barely budges ahead of inflation report
Major stock indexes on Wall Street are barely moving in afternoon trading Thursday ahead of a key report on inflation.
Business
The Latest | Gaza families bid a tearful goodbye to critically ill kids leaving for treatment abroad
Families bid a tearful goodbye to over a dozen critically ill children who left Gaza for treatment abroad on Thursday. It's the first medical evacuation since the territory's sole travel crossing shut down in early May after Israeli forces captured it, Palestinian officials say.
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 84 cents to $81.74 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for August delivery rose $1.14 to $86.39 per barrel.