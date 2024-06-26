Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 7 cents to $80.90 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for August delivery rose 24 cents to $85.25 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 3 cents to $2.54 a gallon. July heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.54 a gallon. July natural gas fell 13 cents to $2.63 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $17.60 to $2,313.20 per ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 6 cents to $28.93 per ounce, and September copper was unchanged at $4.37 per pound.

The dollar rose to 160.72 yen from 159.68 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0680 from $1.0716.