Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 80 cents to $80.83 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for August delivery fell $1 to $85.01 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery was unchanged at $2.51 a gallon. July heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.51 a gallon. July natural gas fell 5 cents to $2.76 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell $13.60 to $2,330.80 per ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 66 cents to $28.87 per ounce, and September copper fell 6 cents to $4.37 per pound.
The dollar rose to 159.68 yen from 159.66 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0716 from $1.0734.
Detroit is banning gas stations from locking customers inside, a year after a fatal shooting
The city of Detroit is taking steps to ban gas stations from locking people inside the store, a year after a man was fatally shot during an argument with another customer.
GM brings in new CEO to steer troubled Cruise robotaxi service while Waymo ramps up in San Francisco
General Motors on Tuesday named a veteran technology executive with roots in the video game industry to steer its troubled robotaxi service Cruise as it tries to recover from a gruesome collision that triggered the suspension of its California license.
Midwestern carbon dioxide pipeline project gets approval in Iowa, but still has a long way to go
Iowa public utility regulators on Tuesday approved a controversial carbon dioxide pipeline for transporting emissions of the climate-warming greenhouse gas for storage underground in a win for Summit Carbon Solutions' project after setbacks in other states and opposition from landowners around the Midwest.
Carnival, Enovix rise; Pool, SolarEdge fall, Tuesday, 6/25/2024
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:
Stock market today: Nvidia rebounds, and it's back to masking losses for the rest of Wall Street
A rebound for Nvidia propped up a weakened Wall Street Tuesday.