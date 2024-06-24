Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 90 cents to $81.63 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for August delivery rose 77 cents to $86.01 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery was unchanged at $2.51 a gallon. July heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.53 a gallon. July natural gas rose 10 cents to $2.81 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $13.20 to $2,344.40 per ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 8 cents to $29.53 per ounce, and September copper was unchanged at $4.43 per pound.

The dollar rose to 159.66 yen from 159.58 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0734 from $1.0695.