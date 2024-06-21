Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 56 cents to $80.73 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for August delivery fell 47 cents to $85.24 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 1 cent to $2.51 a gallon. July heating oil fell 3 cents to $2.49 a gallon. July natural gas fell 4 cents to $2.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell $37.80 to $2,331.20 per ounce. Silver for July delivery fell $1.21 to $29.61 per ounce, and July copper fell 12 cents to $4.44 per pound.
The dollar rose to 159.58 yen from 158.82 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0695 from $1.0711.
Local 'Things are getting real': I-90 reopens but other Minnesota roads close as flood waters continue to rise
Shooting at grocery store in south Arkansas kills 2 and wounds 6 others, police say
Two people were killed and six wounded, including one law enforcement officer, when a shooter opened fire Friday at a grocery store in Arkansas, police said.
Nearly 3½-year term for 'treacherous' Minnesota woman who stole $2M from friend's family business
Her scheme spanned more than six years while she was the financial controller for R&R Excavating, a family owned highway construction company in Hutchinson.
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Federal appeals court says some employers can exclude HIV prep from insurance coverage
Employers who challenged some federal health insurance requirements cannot be forced to provide no-cost coverage for certain types of preventive care, including HIV prep and some kinds of cancer screenings, a federal appeals court in New Orleans ruled Friday.
4 members of a billionaire family get prison in Switzerland for exploiting domestic workers
An Indian-born billionaire and three family members were sentenced to prison on Friday for exploiting domestic workers at their lakeside villa in Switzerland by seizing their passports, barring them from going out and making them work up to 18 hours a day.