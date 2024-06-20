Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 60 cents to $82.17 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for August delivery rose 64 cents to $85.71 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 2 cents to $2.50 a gallon. July heating oil was unchanged at $2.52 a gallon. July natural gas fell 17 cents to $2.74 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $22.10 to $2,369 per ounce. Silver for July delivery rose $1.26 to $30.82 per ounce, and July copper rose 7 cents to $4.56 per pound.
The dollar rose to 158.82 yen from 158.03 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0711 from $1.0743.
