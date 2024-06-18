Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $1.24 to $81.57 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for August delivery rose $1.08 to $85.33 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 3 cents to $2.48 a gallon. July heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.52 a gallon. July natural gas rose 12 cents to $2.91 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $17.90 to $2,346.90 per ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 17 cents to $29.56 per ounce, and July copper rose 4 cents to $4.49 per pound.
The dollar rose to 157.79 yen from 157.72 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0739 from $1.0735.
