Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $1.88 to $80.33 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for August delivery rose $1.63 to $84.25 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 5 cents to $2.45 a gallon. July heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.48 a gallon. July natural gas fell 9 cents to $2.79 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell $20.10 to $2,329 per ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 8 cents to $29.39 per ounce, and July copper fell 5 cents to $4.45 per pound.
The dollar rose to 157.72 yen from 157.29 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0735 from $1.0700.
Nation
Judge orders railway to pay Washington tribe nearly $400 million for trespassing with oil trains
BNSF Railway must pay nearly $400 million to a Native American tribe in Washington state, a federal judge ordered Monday after finding that the company intentionally trespassed when it repeatedly ran 100-car trains carrying crude oil across the tribe's reservation.
Business
Democrat-controlled Vermont Legislature overrides some of Republican governor's vetoes
The Democrat-controlled Vermont legislature returned to the Statehouse on Monday to try to override Republican Gov. Phil Scott's vetoes, including his rejection of a bill cracking down on the use of online personal data by companies.
Business
Business
New Jersey power broker is charged with racketeering in waterfront redevelopment case
New Jersey Democratic power broker George E. Norcross III was charged Monday with racketeering and other crimes in connection with a waterfront redevelopment and the use of government-issued tax credits.
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street rallies toward more records as big tech stocks keep soaring
U.S. stocks are rallying toward more records Monday as gains for technology companies keep pushing the market higher.