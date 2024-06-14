Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell 17 cents to $78.45 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for August delivery fell 13 cents to $82.62 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 2 cents to $2.40 a gallon. July heating oil fell 2 cents to $2.47 a gallon. July natural gas fell 8 cents to $2.88 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $31.10 to $2,349.10 per ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 40 cents to $29.47 per ounce, and July copper rose 2 cents to $4.50 per pound.
The dollar rose to 157.29 yen from 156.90 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0700 from $1.0739.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
G7 leaders tackle migration, AI and economic security on second and final day of summit in Italy
The Group of Seven leading industrialized nations turned their attention to migration, artificial intelligence, economic security and the Indo-Pacific region on Friday, the second and final day of their summit in Italy. The G7 leaders stressed their determination to meet global challenges ''at a crucial moment in history.''
Business
High orange juice prices may be on the table for a while due to disease and extreme weather
Orange juice prices have always been volatile, falling when bumper harvests create an oversupply of oranges and rising when frost or a hurricane knocks out fruit trees.
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell 17 cents to $78.45 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for August delivery fell 13 cents to $82.62 per barrel.
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts around its records after European stocks slump again
U.S. stocks are drifting around their record levels on Friday as caution creeps into financial markets heading into the weekend.
Business
The Latest | Group of Seven summit turns to migration after promising tens of billions to Ukraine
A summit meeting of the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations is expected to focus on migration on its second day Friday, seeking ways to combat trafficking and increase investment in countries from where migrants start out on often life-threatening journeys.