Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 12 cents to $78.62 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for August delivery rose 15 cents to $82.75 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 3 cents to $2.42 a gallon. July heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.49 a gallon. July natural gas fell 9 cents to $2.96 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell $36.80 to $2,318 per ounce. Silver for July delivery fell $1.20 to $29.07 per ounce, and July copper fell 9 cents to $4.48 per pound.
The dollar rose to 156.90 yen from 156.59 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0739 from $1.0812.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Heat forces Greek authorities to shut down Acropolis during afternoon hours for a second day
Authorities in Greece closed down the Acropolis in Athens during the afternoon on Thursday for a second day as the country swelters under unseasonably high temperatures.
Business
South Africa's ANC says it has broad agreement with main opposition, others on coalition government
South Africa's African National Congress party said on Thursday that it has a broad agreement with the main opposition and other parties to form an unprecedented coalition government and end a political deadlock after the ANC lost its 30-year majority in an election two weeks ago.
Business
Mortgage rates ease for second straight week, leaving average rate on a 30-year home loan at 6.95%
Mortgage rates eased again this week, though the latest pullback leaves the average rate on a 30-year home loan at close to 7%, where it's been much of this year.
Business
Argentina's monthly inflation plunges to 4.2% in May, lowest in 2 years in boost to President Milei
Argentina's monthly inflation rate halved to 4.2% last month for the first time since January 2022, data released on Thursday showed, a closely watched indicator that boosts President Javier Milei's severe austerity program aimed at resolving the country's worst economic crisis in decades.
Business
Biden to nominate Christy Goldsmith Romero as FDIC chair after abrupt departure of predecessor
President Joe Biden will nominate Christy Goldsmith Romero to replace Martin Greunberg as head of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.