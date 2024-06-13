Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 12 cents to $78.62 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for August delivery rose 15 cents to $82.75 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 3 cents to $2.42 a gallon. July heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.49 a gallon. July natural gas fell 9 cents to $2.96 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $36.80 to $2,318 per ounce. Silver for July delivery fell $1.20 to $29.07 per ounce, and July copper fell 9 cents to $4.48 per pound.

The dollar rose to 156.90 yen from 156.59 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0739 from $1.0812.