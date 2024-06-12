Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 60 cents to $78.50 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for August delivery rose 68 cents to $82.60 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 2 cents to $2.39 a gallon. July heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.44 a gallon. July natural gas fell 8 cents to $3.05 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $28.20 to $2,354.80 per ounce. Silver for July delivery rose $1.04 to $30.27 per ounce, and July copper rose 6 cents to $4.57 per pound.
The dollar fell to 156.59 yen from 157.02 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0812 from $1.0743.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Baltimore's busy port fully reopens after bridge collapse, and a return to normal is expected
Commercial shipping traffic through the Port of Baltimore is expected to return to normal levels next month, officials said Wednesday, after the channel fully reopened this week for the first time since the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in March.
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 60 cents to $78.50 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for August delivery rose 68 cents to $82.60 per barrel.
Business
Federal Reserve sees some progress on inflation but envisions just one rate cut this year
Federal Reserve officials said Wednesday that inflation has fallen further toward their target level in recent months but signaled that they expect to cut their benchmark interest rate just once this year.
Business
Southwest Airlines CEO says he won't resign. A hedge fund is trying to get him fired
The CEO of Southwest Airlines said Wednesday he will not resign in the face of pressure from a hedge fund that wants him fired and that his leadership team will produce its own plan to boost the airline's financial performance.
Business
Senators blast health and law enforcement officials over illegal e-cigarettes used by teens
Senators on Wednesday blasted top health and law enforcement officials for not doing more to combat the rise of illegal electronic cigarettes in the U.S., a multibillion-dollar business that has flourished amid haphazard enforcement.