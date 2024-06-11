Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 16 cents to $77.90 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for August delivery rose 29 cents to $81.92 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery was unchanged at $2.41 a gallon. July heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.42 a gallon. July natural gas rose 22 cents to $3.13 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell 40 cents to $2,326.60 per ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 64 cents to $29.23 per ounce, and July copper fell 3 cents to $4.51 per pound.
The dollar fell to 157.02 yen from 157.10 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0743 from $1.0762.
