Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $2.21 to $77.74 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for August delivery rose $2.01 to $81.63 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 3 cents to $2.41 a gallon. July heating oil rose 6 cents to $2.41 a gallon. July natural gas fell 1 cent to $2.91 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $2 to $2,327 per ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 43 cents to $29.87 per ounce, and July copper rose 6 cents to $4.54 per pound.
The dollar rose to 157.10 yen from 156.65 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0762 from $1.0804.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
An investment firm has taken a $1.9 billion stake in Southwest Airlines and wants to oust the CEO
Activist shareholder Elliott Investment Management has bought a $1.9 billion stake in Southwest Airlines and is seeking to force out the CEO of the airline, which has struggled with operational and financial problems.
Business
Cause of Lake Superior freighter mishap may not be collision, Coast Guard now says
The ship carrying taconite that took on water Saturday was originally thought to have hit something underwater.
Business
Alzheimer's drug that can slow disease gets backing from FDA advisers
A closely watched Alzheimer's drug from Eli Lilly won the backing of federal health advisers on Monday, setting the stage for the treatment's expected approval for people with mild dementia caused by the brain-robbing disease.
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street ticks to more records ahead of this week's Fed meeting
U.S. stocks ticked to more records Monday ahead of a week with several top-tier reports on inflation due, as well as the Federal Reserve's latest meeting on interest rates.
Business
How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 6/10/2024
U.S. stocks drifted to a slightly higher close ahead of a week with several top-tier reports on inflation due, as well as the Federal Reserve's latest meeting on interest rates. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% Monday, topping the record it set last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite ticked up 0.3%, also a setting an all-time high. Energy stocks rose as oil prices regained some of their sharp losses. A buyout of Diamond Offshore Drilling by rival Noble also helped lift the industry. European stocks fell following surprise results in elections for the European Parliament.