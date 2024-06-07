Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell 2 cents to $75.53 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for August delivery fell 25 cents to $79.62 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 2 cents to $2.38 a gallon. July heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.35 a gallon. July natural gas rose 10 cents to $2.92 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell $65.90 to $2,325 per ounce. Silver for July delivery fell $1.93 to $29.44 per ounce, and July copper fell 20 cents to $4.48 per pound.
The dollar rose to 156.65 yen from 155.69 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0804 from $1.0892.
