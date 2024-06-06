Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $1.48 to $75.55 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for August delivery rose $1.46 to $79.87 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 5 cents to $2.40 a gallon. July heating oil rose 6 cents to $2.36 a gallon. July natural gas rose 6 cents to $2.82 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $15.40 to $2,390.90 per ounce. Silver for July delivery rose $1.30 to $31.37 per ounce, and July copper rose 7 cents to $4.68 per pound.
The dollar fell to 155.69 yen from 156.12 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0892 from $1.0875.
